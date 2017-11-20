Former youth pastor pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) worked an early morning fatality in Hale County. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. According to officials, a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on I-27 just south of US 70 when it went off into the center median, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned into the center median.More >>
