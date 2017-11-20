Resumes coming in for vacant Metro Council seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Applications are coming in to fill a Metro Council vacancy. District 21 is now up for grabs, after long-time councilman Dan Johnson was kicked out last week amid several accusations of sexual harassment.

Typically, voters head to the polls to elect a new council member. But in situations like this where someone is removed from their position, the council will decide who finishes out the term. Since the council's inception, they've had to fill a vacancy six times. It's been for cases in which a council member dies or chose to move on from the job. This is the second time someone has been removed. Councilwoman Judy Green was removed in 2011.

As of Monday morning, two people have sent in their resumes to fill the District 21 vacancy. Interested applicants have until November 28th to submit a resume. The council has to make a decision out of the applicants by December 18th. To apply you have to be 18 years old, a qualified voter and a resident of the district for at least one year. Then the council approaches it like a job interview.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ District 21 responds to Johnson departure

+ Timetable set for decision on Councilman Dan Johnson

+ Protesters gather to denounce Councilman Dan Johnson

"Metro Council will set an official time to review everybody who has applied in one special meeting," Communications Director for Metro Council Democrats Tony Hyatt said. "Then, the council has the habit of just picking the person out of all those applicants. That person will be immediately be sworn into office and begin representing District 21."

One candidate interested in the job is Nicole George. She submitted her resume on Monday morning.

"We've been under-served for many years," District 21 candidate Nicole George said.

George is a 12-year resident of District 21 and social worker. She says she is proud of her district's diversity and affordable housing, but she sees room for improvement.

"Everything from poverty, reports of violent crime to LMPD, to vacant housing," George said. "Those are some important issues that are of concern in the district."

George is also concerned about economic development. District 21 includes the airport and fairgrounds, and there will soon be progress in redevelopment of the Colonial Gardens.

The person chosen by the Metro Council to hold the District 21 seat will serve until the end of 2018. Then the position will be up again and voters will decide and that person will serve a four-year term.

"The last time we did this for District 10 in 2015, there was a total of nine people who applied and that was following the passage of Jim King," Hyatt said.

WAVE 3 News will cover all the candidates for District 21.

As far as what happens while there isn't a council member for District 21, Hyatt says an administrative staff for the District 21 office will answer phone calls.

For more information on the District 21 vacancy click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.