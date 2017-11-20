Charlie Rose suspended from CBS News, PBS after sexual harassment allegations

(RNN) – CBS News suspended and PBS has halted production of his show after eight women accused the journalist and TV host Charlie Rose of making unwanted sexual advances. Rose is a co-host on “CBS This Morning” and a contributor for “60 Minutes.”

The women tell The Washington Post similar stories; Rose made lewd phone calls, walked around naked in front of them, groped their breasts, genitals or buttocks. Ranging in ages from 21 to 37, the women were employed at the “Charlie Rose” show on PBS from the 1990s to 2011.

One assistant in the mid-2000s said Rose walked naked in front of her at least a dozen times.

Rose issued a statement to the Post, admitting he behaved inappropriately at times, but he thought he was pursuing shared feelings.

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said in the statement.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

The Post spoke with family members and employees of the Charlie Rose show, including the executive producer, Yvette Vega. In a statement to the paper, Vega said she should’ve done more to protect women on the show.

PBS has aired the "Charlie Rose" show since 1993, and Rose has co-hosted the CBS morning show since 2012.

Rose joins a long list of men who have fallen from grace with accusations of sexual misconduct, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Al Franken, President George H.W. Bush and Roy Moore.

Earlier this month, the Post broke the news that Moore, candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, allegedly harassed and assaulted teenagers while a district attorney.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.