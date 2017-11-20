JCPS: Bus driver assaulted by parent at elementary school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS: Bus driver assaulted by parent at elementary school

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The JCPS bus driver is recovering from minor injuries.
The assault happened Monday morning at Blake Elementary.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was attacked by a parent while dropping off students at an elementary school Monday morning, according to school officials.

A JCPS spokeswoman said the assault happened at Blake Elementary in Okolona.

The head of the bus drivers' union told us there were students on board the bus at the time. They expect a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her knees, hands, and chest.

A motive behind the attack has not been revealed.

