KY women caught outside during EF-1 tornado

Caught in the storm. A Western Kentucky woman has quite a story to tell.

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched down with winds as strong as 100 miles per hour. All while Heather Lindsay was trying to make it inside.

The tornado was part of a fast-moving line of the thunderstorms that produced a twister that touched down west of Beaver Dam on U.S. 62.

It damaged out-buildings and uprooted trees. As the tornado continued to move southeast, it caused even more damage.

"I live a half mile away and we had a little bit of rain and some wind so I didn't believe her until I pulled up," said Evan Cook.

The tornado touched down at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, and even though It was only on the ground for about two minutes that was long enough to do some damage. Unfortunately, this was also the same tI'me Heather Lindsay and her family were moving things into the house.

"It started getting really dark, you could hear the whistle. I told my dad and Stepdaughter to get in the house now," said Lindsay.

Just as she was about to head into the house, their dog managed to get out so she went back out after it.

"That's when the wind just started blowing me back and the carport collapsed," said Lindsay. "I got kinda got stuck in the middle of it and got hit with some debris."

Heather says she went to the hospital to get checked out and she is fine. She is Just glad that no one was seriously hurt and hopes this is something she never has to experience again.

