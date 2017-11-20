Animal cruelty case update: Chickens seized in Reed need euthanized

Authorities say all of the poultry seized in a Henderson County animal cruelty case need to be put down.

The animals have been monitored since they were taken from a property in Reed in October.

Authorities say the chickens have two forms of mycoplasma disease. The diseases are not curable and only affect poultry.

Veterinarians say the birds all need euthanized to prevent further suffering or spread of the diseases.

The other animals continue to be monitored.

Deputies say hundreds of animals were taken from the property.

Their owner, Doil Stogner, is due in court in December.

