LMPD to have 'visible presence' at Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have unveiled their plans for traffic for this year's Light Up Louisville.

3rd Street and 8th Street will be closed between Market Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard starting at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The Lots of Lights parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 7th and Jefferson Street and will head east on Jefferson, then turn down 4th Street and will disperse at Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Between 8 and 8:15 p.m., Santa will join Mayor Greg Fischer on the main stage at Metro Hall to light up the city Christmas tree located at Jefferson Square Park.

LMPD said there will be no shortage of police officers.

"We'll have a visible presence of police officers so if you see anything suspicious or you need assistance, feel free to reach out to one of our officers who are on site," Special Events Lt. Jill Hume said. "You'll see some changes from last year. Some we've done to make everyone feel safe and comfortable. And those are things that you might not notice, but we want to make sure it's a safe environment for everybody."

Light Up Louisville is the official kick-off celebration to Louisville's Holiday in the City.

