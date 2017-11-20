KY offers specialty license plate for Alzheimer's awareness

The plate is now available across Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky is the first state to have a specialty license plate supporting Alzheimer's awareness and education.

The plate reads "Honor. Remember. Care. End Alzheimer's" and features a forget-me-not flower.

Nearly 70,000 people in Kentucky have Alzheimer's disease. Across the country that number is 5 million and growing.

Drivers can opt for the plate when renewing tags. It does come with an extra fee. Those getting a End Alzheimer's plate can also include a $10 donation to support the Alzheimer's Association.

"The association provides programs and services, as well as supports research, and advocates for legislation on behalf of families," Alzheimer's Association Executive Director Deeanna Esslinger said.

The license plate is currently available at all Kentucky county clerk's offices. For more information click or tap here.

