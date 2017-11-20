JCPS opens satellite office in West End

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, the Jefferson County Public School system cut the ribbon to open its new satellite office in at the California Park Community Center.

For some parents in the West End, getting to the other side of town for a parent-teacher conference or a class event was not an option.

"My children are bused out to Valley Station every day and while I'm located downtown so it's hard for me to get the communication with the school besides over the phone," Taylor Payne, a parent of two at Lane Elementary, said.

That's just one of the reasons the district decided to open up a satellite office in the West End.

"When dealing with families in West Louisville I always saw that challenges that when we have a central office that is located outside of the community," Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Pollio said he pitched the idea in July and worked with JCPS staff to create a plan. The city of Louisville volunteered the California Park Community Center space for free, more than happy to partner up with the school system to help Louisville parents get more involved in their children's education.

"This notion that you can drop a child off at school and the teachers in the schools are supposed to magically take care of everything is flawed," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The satellite office will offer the same services as the central office off Newburg Road. But for parents, it's now within walking distance as opposed to a three-hour TARC bus ride.

"To have this location is major because it's right in our backyard," Phylis Wheatley Elementary School Principal BJ Bunton said.

The new office, located in the California Community Center on West Saint Catherine Street, officially opens on January 4, 2018. The office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

