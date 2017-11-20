Phone scammer claims to be with McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department

Reported scams in McCracken County were reported to the sheriff's department.

Several citizens reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller informs people that they have missed jury duty and further state there has been a warrant issued for their arrest. The caller also reportedly has some of the individual's personal information.

The caller instructs the victims in order to have the warrant recalled they will have to forward payment through pay pack at one of the local Kroger’s.

Law enforcement will never recall warrants or ask for payment from citizens over the phone. These scammers have become more and more sophisticated and can be very convincing that they are from real law enforcement entities.

