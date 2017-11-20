Former Kentucky police officer shoots phone company employee on service call

A former Kentucky police officer was arrested in the shooting of a telephone company employee Monday afternoon.

Scottsville Police say they were called to the 200 block of Parkway Drive for a shooting just before 3 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned that 75-year-old William D. Calvert, who lives at the Parkway Drive residence, shot 47-year-old Jeffrey Powell.

Powell was at the residence working a service call for North Central Telephone Cooperative. The details leading up to the shooting are unclear, but police believe alcohol to have been a factor.

Calvert’s wife was also home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Powell was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. His condition is unknown.

Scottsville Police also confirmed that Calvert was a former police officer with the department, but he retired in the late 90s and has had no involvement with police since.

Calvert was arrested for two counts of attempted murder and booked into the Allen County Detention Center. The jail told WSMV that Calvert was too irate to take a mugshot at the time he was booked.

