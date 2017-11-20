Paducah, KY police looking for man who may have information on shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man regarding a shooting investigation in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to the Paducah Police Department, on Feb. 15, 2017 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Hill Street.

Jamell Diaz told police that as he ran inside his home someone in a black SUV fired several shots at him.

Investigators say a man named Austin Hayes may have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about where Hayes’ may be or about the shooting, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. There is also an online tip form through the City of Paducah website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, according to police.

