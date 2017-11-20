Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrean 78, Lake Central 74
Bloomington Lighthouse 61, Washington Catholic 21
Culver Academy 79, Indianapolis Homeschool 46
Delaware Christian 87, Union (Modoc) 59
Indpls Manual 84, Indpls Lighthouse South 53
Shoals 75, Union (Dugger) 23
University 86, Indpls Shortridge 38
|Danville Topper Classic
Fountain Central 72, Donovan, Ill. 25
|Paris Tournament
Rockville 67, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 38
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 58, Faith Christian 9
Bethesda Christian 57, Indpls International 28
Boonville 55, Southridge 41
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, E. Noble 24
Clay City 61, Rockville 56, OT
Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 38, OT
Eastside 49, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
Edgewood 54, White River Valley 46
Ev. Memorial 52, Jasper 46
Forest Park 42, Ev. Mater Dei 37
Frontier 45, Carroll (Flora) 41
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
Horizon Christian 55, Eminence 33
Indpls Howe 47, Indpls Lighthouse 31
Lighthouse CPA 95, Gary 21st Century 27
Madison Shawe 40, Borden 33
Mishawaka Marian 84, Jimtown 33
N. Vermillion 50, Turkey Run 36
Northfield 56, Peru 32
Northview 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59
Owen Valley 78, Eastern (Greene) 10
Perry Central 43, Cannelton 25
S. Putnam 60, Southmont 30
Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Hauser 43
Tindley 133, Indpls Northwest 15
Wapahani 60, Wes-Del 36
