Monday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrean 78, Lake Central 74

Bloomington Lighthouse 61, Washington Catholic 21

Culver Academy 79, Indianapolis Homeschool 46

Delaware Christian 87, Union (Modoc) 59

Indpls Manual 84, Indpls Lighthouse South 53

Shoals 75, Union (Dugger) 23

University 86, Indpls Shortridge 38

Danville Topper Classic

Fountain Central 72, Donovan, Ill. 25

Paris Tournament

Rockville 67, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 58, Faith Christian 9

Bethesda Christian 57, Indpls International 28

Boonville 55, Southridge 41

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, E. Noble 24

Clay City 61, Rockville 56, OT

Dubois 40, Wood Memorial 38, OT

Eastside 49, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

Edgewood 54, White River Valley 46

Ev. Memorial 52, Jasper 46

Forest Park 42, Ev. Mater Dei 37

Frontier 45, Carroll (Flora) 41

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

Horizon Christian 55, Eminence 33

Indpls Howe 47, Indpls Lighthouse 31

Lighthouse CPA 95, Gary 21st Century 27

Madison Shawe 40, Borden 33

Mishawaka Marian 84, Jimtown 33

N. Vermillion 50, Turkey Run 36

Northfield 56, Peru 32

Northview 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59

Owen Valley 78, Eastern (Greene) 10

Perry Central 43, Cannelton 25

S. Putnam 60, Southmont 30

Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Hauser 43

Tindley 133, Indpls Northwest 15

Wapahani 60, Wes-Del 36

