Concerns arise over proposed teen group home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Michael Duncan lives near a newly renovated home on the 3000 block of Lentz Avenue.

A group called Future in H.O.P.E. Youth Services Inc. has plans to turn it into a group home for troubled teen boys.

"My heart is saying this is a good idea, but I have concerns," Michael Duncan said.

"We have to provide those chances through opportunities and contradicting their negative environments by providing solid structure," Michael McCloud, president of Future in H.O.P.E. Youth Services Inc., said.

The home would serve five teen boys, ages 15 to 18, who are in the custody of the state.

"They say there's only going to be five, but I don't want ten, fifteen in there, well what's five more," Karen Bell said.

Future in H.O.P.E. Youth Services said the boys will always be supervised, walked to and from the bus stop and a licensed therapist will be on site for in-home therapy.

However, neighbors said the area around the house is trouble.

"Drugs, crime, and that bothers me," Duncan said. "That's not always the best thing to bring troubled youth into an area that already has trouble."

The goal is to have the boys leave the group home ready for college or work.

"This might be a way to help us revitalize the neighborhood," Bell said. "Instead of just saying with this is all going to be bad."

Not every neighbor is sold, but those like Duncan will wait and see.

"Listen, the kids need help so I'm not shutting it out," Duncan said.

If approved by the planning and zoning committee, Future in H.O.P.E. Youth Services Inc. plans to open in either February or March of 2018.



