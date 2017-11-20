Business hosts fundraiser for family of late PRP teacher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Altitude Trampoline Park held a fundraiser Monday night to help the family of PRP Football Coach Tommy Williams.

Williams' wife, Amanda, died giving birth to their twin girls earlier this month.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Beloved teacher and coach dies giving birth

Amanda Williams was an English teacher and Volleyball coach at PRP; she was also a 2002 alumni. Her husband's now raising three daughters

Family members approached Altitude about holding a fundraiser, and they were glad to help.

"For this family, in particular, have a Christmas that is otherwise going to be fairly sad," Leslie Hall, Owner and General Manager Altitude Trampoline Park, said. "But at least have something to help cover some of those medical expenses and anything else that's necessary."

The event raised about a thousand dollars for the Williams family.

