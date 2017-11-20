2 hotels slated for Whiskey Row

The Westin and Moxy would share one building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews will break ground next week, on two new hotels on Louisville's Whiskey Row.

The Westin and Moxy hotels will share one 15-story tower at First and Main.

The Westin will be mostly traditional with 220 guest rooms, a first-story restaurant and ballroom, and a rooftop bar and pool overlooking Waterfront Park.

The Moxy is expected to be a smaller, boutique hotel with just 80 rooms.

The entire project is expected to cost $80 million.

The city will host a groundbreaking ceremony next Tuesday.

The hotels could begin accepting guests in 2019.

