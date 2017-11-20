Newburg Boys and Girls Club gets major renovation

The art room, computer lab and education room of the Newburg club were completely redone. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Boys and Girls Club in Newburg has a brand new look and an improved space to serve children.

Lowe's donated all of the supplies and the labor for a $30,000 renovation.

The club got new floors, lighting, cabinets, book shelves, counter tops and educational supplies.

Plus, the education room, art lab, and computer lab were completely redone.

"We just thought maybe one room, but you guys went well above and beyond doing three rooms, and then some extras," Unit Director Marvia Presley told the Lowe’s employees who donated their time. "Words just cannot express my gratitude, our gratitude."

Lowe's told us the goal was to create a safe space children will want to be in.

The Newburg Club was chosen because it recently went from a lower attendance club, to nearly reaching max capacity.

