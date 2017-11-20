Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Florence - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Highway where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim was taken to Saint Elizabeth's in Florence, but was airlifted to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

