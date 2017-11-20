1 stabbed in Shawnee neighborhood

The stabbing happened in the 600 block of Cecil Avenue. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a stabbing in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.

The stabbing was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Cecil Avenue, according to MetroSafe. That's just a few blocks east of Shawnee Park, near River Park Drive and 41st Street.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to University Hospital. It is not clear how badly he was hurt.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

