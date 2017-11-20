Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Cecil Avenue. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Cecil Avenue, according to MetroSafe. That's just a few blocks east of Shawnee Park, near River Park Drive and 41st Street.

MetroSafe told us a man was shot. It is not clear how badly he's hurt.

Emergency crews are rushing the victim to University Hospital.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

