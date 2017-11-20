Money-saving tips for Thanksgiving travel

Eighty-nine percent of all people traveling for the holiday will drive, while 4 million will fly, AAA says. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Getting to grandma’s house may be a little more difficult this year. AAA projects nearly 51 million people will travel to their Thanksgiving Day destination.

If you are one of the nearly 4 million people flying the friendly skies, arrive early. The airports are going to be busier this year because tickets are the cheapest they’ve been in the past four years.

Plan to get to the airport roughly two hours before your flight. And if you have to park, give yourself even more time.

Also, download the airline’s app. In many cases, that will let you track baggage and get a heads-up if your flight is delayed or canceled.

If you’re hitting the highway, expect more congestion than last year. Eighty-nine percent of all people traveling will drive, which mean 45.5 million people will be on the roads, even though prices at the gas pump are the highest in three years.

If you don’t want to put the extra miles on your car, renting could be an option, but you may have to pay more. AAA says daily car rental rates will be about $70 a day. That’s a five-year high. Before you rent, search online. Sites like RentalCars.com or travel sites like Kayak or Travelocity may get you a cheaper rate.

And keep an eye on the weather, just in case Mother Nature attempts to mess with your trip.

