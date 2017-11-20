Cards move up to #4, Cats to #22 in women's AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 3-0 800 1

2. Texas 3-0 740 2

3. South Carolina 4-0 712 4

4. Louisville 5-0 696 5

5. UCLA 3-0 672 8

6. Notre Dame 3-0 647 6

7. Mississippi St. 3-0 617 7

8. Baylor 3-1 580 3

9. Ohio St. 4-1 571 9

10. Oregon 3-1 478 10

11. West Virginia 3-0 439 12

12. Tennessee 2-0 416 13

13. Florida St. 4-0 375 17

14. Stanford 2-2 361 14

15. Maryland 2-2 314 15

16. Duke 2-1 310 11

17. South Florida 3-0 265 22

18. Oregon St. 2-1 255 18

19. Texas A&M 2-1 183 19

20. Marquette 1-1 155 16

21. California 2-1 151 20

22. Kentucky 4-0 144 25

23. Missouri 3-1 135 23

24. Arizona St. 4-0 106 -

25. Michigan 2-1 93 24

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 64, Villanova 26, Michigan St. 22, DePaul 15, Green Bay 14, New Mexico 8, Iowa 5, Oklahoma St. 4, Southern Cal 4, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, N Colorado 3, Purdue 3, Rutgers 3, Western Kentucky 2, Georgia Tech 2, Princeton 2, Dayton 1.

