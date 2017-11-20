Cards move up to #4, Cats to #22 in women's AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards move up to #4, Cats to #22 in women's AP poll

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    3-0    800    1
    2. Texas    3-0    740    2
    3. South Carolina    4-0    712    4
    4. Louisville    5-0    696    5
    5. UCLA    3-0    672    8
    6. Notre Dame    3-0    647    6
    7. Mississippi St.    3-0    617    7
    8. Baylor    3-1    580    3
    9. Ohio St.    4-1    571    9
    10. Oregon    3-1    478    10
    11. West Virginia    3-0    439    12
    12. Tennessee    2-0    416    13
    13. Florida St.    4-0    375    17
    14. Stanford    2-2    361    14
    15. Maryland    2-2    314    15
    16. Duke    2-1    310    11
    17. South Florida    3-0    265    22
    18. Oregon St.    2-1    255    18
    19. Texas A&M    2-1    183    19
    20. Marquette    1-1    155    16
    21. California    2-1    151    20
    22. Kentucky    4-0    144    25
    23. Missouri    3-1    135    23
    24. Arizona St.    4-0    106    -
    25. Michigan    2-1    93    24    
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 64, Villanova 26, Michigan St. 22, DePaul 15, Green Bay 14, New Mexico 8, Iowa 5, Oklahoma St. 4, Southern Cal 4, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, N Colorado 3, Purdue 3, Rutgers 3, Western Kentucky 2, Georgia Tech 2, Princeton 2, Dayton 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

