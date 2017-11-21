The Latest: US condemns Nigeria mosque attack that killed 50

By The Associated Press



LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - The Latest on Nigeria suicide bombing (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

The United States is condemning the attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria that killed at least 50 people.

The statement by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says "that the victims were targeted and killed in a place of worship demonstrates yet again the brutal nature of the terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten the peace and security of Nigerian citizens."

Nauert says the attack only strengthens the resolve of the U.S. to work with Nigerian and regional partners in countering such threats.

The suicide bombing in Adamawa state has been blamed on Boko Haram extremists.

___

4:05 p.m.

Nigeria's president is extending his condolences to the victims' relatives after a suicide bomb attack on a mosque killed at least 50 people in the northeast.

President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that he was "saddened by the very cruel and dastardly suicide bombing attack."

He added: "May the souls of the dead rest in peace."

Authorities say a teenage boy detonated his explosives around 5 a.m. as worshippers gathered for morning prayers Tuesday at a mosque in Adamawa state.

___

10:55 a.m.

Police in northern Nigeria say the death toll has risen to 50 in a suicide bombing at a mosque during morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press they are "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospitals."

Police say the teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for prayers.

While there is no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on the Boko Haram extremist group.

___

10 a.m.

Police in northeastern Nigeria say at least 20 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque.

The teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press that the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.

