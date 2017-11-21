KSP: Fugitive leads troopers on chase in stolen car

Kentucky State Troopers arrested a driver they say led them on a chase from Owensboro to Lewisport.

KSP received a report that a car that was stolen in Hancock County was in the Owensboro area.

They found it on the US 60 bypass Monday night, and stopped the driver at a truck stop there.

Troopers say the driver, Douglas Elwanger, got out of the car but got back in and started driving east.

Troopers finally caught up with Elwanger when they say he pulled over a mile outside Lewisport.

Elwanger is facing a long list of charges, including resisting arrest and endangering a police officer.

Troopers also say Elwanger had a warrant out of McLean County, and was a fugitive from another state.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.