Beloved Louisville priest named Bishop of Nashville

Father Mark is currently the pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Holy Name Parish. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The pastor of two Louisville parishes has been named by Pope Francis to be the 12th Bishop of Nashville.

Father Mark Spalding, 52, is currently the pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Holy Name Parish.

It's a big moment of pride for the Louisville Catholic community.

"He is someone who truly challenges us to look at our own hearts, our own faith and try to get better," Holy Trinity Parishioner Joe Arnold said.

The appointment of Bishop-elect Spalding was announced Tuesday in a release issued by The Vatican at 6 a.m. Eastern time.

"I just told both my kids and both of their faces sunk. They said, 'He's leaving?'" Arnold told us.

While there is sadness, parishioners say there is also great joy in knowing Pope Francis sees what they do in Spalding: Leadership, honesty and vision that the church needs for its future.

As he was introduced in Nashville Spalding told a crowd, "He asked me if I would be Bishop of Nashville and in that moment, it becomes quite surreal, and what came to mind was this, all that God has given me, I now give to serve as their bishop."

Tink Guthrie, who worked alongside Father Mark, says if any priest was destined to be a bishop, it's Spalding.

The two went to Bethlehem High School together and Guthrie remembers Spalding as having a way of bringing people together. On the personal side, he says the Bishop-elect has a wicked sense of humor.

"In high school, the senior superlatives, he was also noted as most witty of our class and it fits too, very much so," Guthrie smiled.

One other thing the Bishop-elect is taking to Nashville? His love for Big Blue Nation.

"I am very concerned for Nashville," Arnold joked. "I'm very concerned for Father Mark because he is a dyed in the wool, UK Big Blue Fan and when there's orange filling those churches, he might have a spasm. I have no idea."

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz says Father Mark Spalding is taking a wealth of pastoral and administrative experience, keen intellect and wise judgment to the Nashville Diocese. He'll be installed as bishop in February.

Spalding, who was ordained in 1991, is the third priest from the Archdiocese of Louisville to be appointed by the Vatican to become a bishop since 2010. Bishop William Medley was installed as head of the Diocese of the Owensboro after being named to the seat in December 2009. Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson was named the Bishop of Evansville the next year.

The Diocese of Nashville covers 38 counties of Middle Tennessee. It includes approximately 76,000 registered Catholics.

