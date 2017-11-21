Louisville priest named Bishop of Nashville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The pastor of two Louisville parishes has been named by Pope Francis to be the 12th Bishop of Nashville.

Father Mark Spalding, 52, is currently the pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Holy Name Parish.

The appointment of Bishop-elect Spalding was announced in a release issued by The Vatican at 6 a.m. Eastern time. He will be installed as the Bishop of Nashville on Feb. 2, 2018.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Spalding, who was ordained in 1991, is the third priest from the Archdiocese of Louisville to be appointed by the Vatican to become a bishop since 2010. Bishop William Medley was installed as head of the Diocese of the Owensboro after being named to the seat in December 2009. Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson was named the Bishop of Evansville the next year.

The Diocese of Nashville covers 38 counties of Middle Tennessee. It includes approximately 76,000 registered Catholics.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.