Borden woman killed in head-on crash

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) – A woman who was killed in head-on crash in southern Indiana has been identified.

According to a preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Jason Tucker, 35, was driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry on State Road 56 near State Road 62 when he crossed the center line and hit and hit a gray 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Patricia Farmer, 68, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene.



Tucker was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.



Police are continuing to investigate the wreck.

