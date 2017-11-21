Borden woman killed in head-on crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Borden woman killed in head-on crash

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The crash happened on State Road 56 near State Road 62. (Source: ISP) The crash happened on State Road 56 near State Road 62. (Source: ISP)

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) – A woman who was killed in head-on crash in southern Indiana has been identified.

According to a preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Jason Tucker, 35, was driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry on State Road 56 near State Road 62 when he crossed the center line and hit and hit a gray 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Patricia Farmer, 68, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucker was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the wreck.

