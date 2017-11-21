Constable accused of conducting traffic stop in personal vehicle

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A Hardin County constable is facing charges after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop in his personal vehicle.

Michael Bava Sr., was in his 2010 Dodge Charger when he used red and blue lights to pull over a driver on North Dixie Highway, near the intersection of Hutcheron Lane, at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, according to an arrest warrant.

While a Radcliff Police Department officer was investigating the traffic stop he searched Bava’s vehicle and found the lights in addition to a police radio scanner.

Bava’s arrest report states the Hardin County Fiscal Court forbids the use of blue lights and access to police radio frequency by constables.

Bava was charged with improper use of red lights, improper use of blue lights and possession of a radio that receives police messages.

