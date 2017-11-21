Newborn, mother and grandmother all share same birthday

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey family won't have trouble remembering three generations of birthdays.
A newborn, his mother and grandmother were all born on Nov. 19.
Grandmother Clara Gregory said she had a feeling her grandson was going to be born on Nov. 19, even though the baby wasn't due until Christmas. Theresa Dunn gave birth to Micah Lee Dunn at a Princeton hospital Sunday afternoon.
Dunn, of Lawrence, was admitted to the hospital Thursday night and doctors attempted to induce labor. Dunn said her husband kept saying the baby would be born on her and her mother's birthday.
"I finally came to the realization Saturday night that he could really be born on our birthday," she told NJ.com .
Dunn said she was previously diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, which causes high blood pressure in pregnant women. She said doctors were hoping to get closer to her expected due date before inducing labor.
Micah is several weeks early but is "doing amazing," Dunn said.
Dunn turned 31 on Sunday and her mother celebrated her 67th birthday.
Information from: NJ Advance Media.
