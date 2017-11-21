Police warn people not to eat spoiled, trash-picked turkeys

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - A Maine police department is warning residents to steer clear of black market Butterballs.
The police department in Falmouth reports a Hannaford supermarket had to discard frozen turkeys that thawed out because of a mechanical failure. Police say the problem is that someone collected them from a trash bin with the idea of redistributing them.
Police say people should beware of the black market turkeys because they're dangerous to consume. They urge any consumers who came across them to put them in the trash where they belong.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tesla looks to enter the trucking business with new electric semi.More >>
Tesla looks to enter the trucking business with new electric semi.More >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>