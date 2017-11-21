Police: Woman removed driver from bus, hit her in front of children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman accused of attacking a Jefferson County Public School bus driver is facing charges.

According to an arrest report, Takeyla Neal, 27, got onto bus 1511 while it was parked dropping off children in front of Blake Elementary School, forcibly removed the driver and hit her multiple times with a closed fist.

Neal, who has two children who attend the school, was screaming and cursing about picking up her children on the driver’s route during the assault, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: JCPS: Bus driver assaulted by parent at elementary school

According to John Stovall, the head of the bus drivers’ union, there were students on the bus at the time.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and was also witnessed by a school employee and the students who were still on the bus.

The bus driver was taken to Jewish Hospital where police said she lost consciousness. The condition of the driver has not been released.

Neal was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and menacing.

