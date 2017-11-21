Traffic update: southbound lanes open on Twin Bridges

Drivers rejoice!

Both southbound lanes are open on the Twin Bridges.

The northbound bridge is expected to be down to one lane until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday to remove the temporary pavement markings.

Police tell us there are traffic backups for northbound drivers in Henderson.

Transportation officials say there could be some nightly lane closures next week.

You can keep an eye on the Twin Bridges with our Skyvision camera.

Previous: INDOT: Traffic patterns to shift on Fix For 41 Project

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.