Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan is urging voters to keep "known steroid users" out of Cooperstown.
A day after the Hall revealed its 33-man ballot for the 2018 class, the 74-year-old Morgan argued against the inclusion of players implicated during baseball's steroid era in a letter to voters with the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The letter was sent Tuesday using a Hall email address.
Morgan writes that steroid users cheated and don't belong in Cooperstown. He points out that he doesn't speak for every member of the Hall, but that many of them share his opinion.
About 430 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA, and a player must receive at least 75 percent for election. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24.
