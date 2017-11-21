Rachael Krause joins the WAVE 3 News team as a multimedia journalist and reporter covering southern Indiana. She’s excited to bring her passion for telling community stories to WAVE country.

Before WAVE, Rachael worked as a multimedia journalist covering southern Illinois for WPSD TV and as a multimedia journalist in Sioux City, Iowa. Before that, Rachael worked as a multimedia producer for WHO HD in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rachael grew up near the twin cities in Minnesota. She attended the school of journalism at the University of Minnesota. There she interned for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and for WCCO TV.

Rachael has a love for covering the community and telling people’s stories. She considers the ability to tell people’s stories each day a privilege and hopes to let people’s voices in the community be heard.

For fun, Rachael enjoys watching movies, reading and checking out the local food scene that Louisville and southern Indiana has to offer. To send Rachael a story idea, you can email her at rkrause@wave3.com.

