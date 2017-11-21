Woman charged with exploiting mentally impaired senior citizen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested on charges of theft and exploiting an adult after she and another person allegedly took advantage of a woman suffering from a mental impairment.

Kelsey A. Tilford, 20, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 20

An arrest warrant says that on multiple occasions between February 13 and March 24, Tilford and her partner repeatedly came to the home of a woman suffering from dementia and convinced her to give them money. The woman believed Tilford and the unnamed co-defendant were grandchildren of a friend.

During the six week period, the victim wrote 23 checks to Tilford and her partner totaling nearly $3,000. The victim did not remember writing the checks.

The victim's son discovered the alleged scam when he saw a strange car at his mother's home and stopped to ask who was there. That's when the woman told her son about the checks and he called Louisville Metro police.

According to the warrant, the co-defendant was in custody during part of the six week period but was instructing Tilford on how to get the money. That included taking the victim to her bank and having her withdraw cash.

Tilford was also arrested on another warrant for theft involving rings belonging to a relative discovered missing after she stayed at the home overnight. She is also facing charges of possession of heroin after a small baggie was found during her arrest.

