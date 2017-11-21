Juice Bowl organizers encourage community members to come have fun

Waddell Elliott is one of the Juice Bowl organizers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

There will be changes to the Juice Bowl field this year due to construction in Shawnee Park. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The Juice Bowl is an annual, historically safe and family-friendly event at Shawnee Park on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waddell Elliott, one of the four co-organizers of the Juice Bowl held historically for decades in West Louisville's Shawnee Park, is sending a message to the community.

"We're gonna do it this year," Elliott said. "We want you to come down. We want you to celebrate this year."

City leaders and community members affected by violence gathered in support of the game organizers.

"On the 24th of November last year that sanctity was broken," Community activist Christopher 2X said.

The mass shooting on Thanksgiving Day left two dead and five injured.

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost a loved one down there that day," Elliott said.

The incident gained national attention.

"Everybody's putting this stigma that they were shooting at the Juice Bowl this and that," Elliott said. "It wasn't the Juice Bowl. It was in the park of the Juice Bowl."

Louisville Metro police stressed the dispute that occurred in the park Thanksgiving Day was not related to the event.

"Our goal is to make a safe environment at a historically peaceful event, and we want to keep that momentum going even in light of what occurred last year," Officer Ryan Bates said.

The game will go on, but Bates said, "We will not be allowing any drag racing or anything like that going on at the back end of the park."

Also different this year is the fact the historic west end park's wide open great lawn is being transformed.

MSD broke ground on a 20-million-gallon sewage storage basin designed to sharply reduce bacteria-laden overflows into the Ohio River. The work is expected to be complete by 2024, leaving behind more than $2.5 million of improvements to the park.

"The whole right side of the park is cut off and blocked by a fence due to the construction," Bates said.

This year's Juice Bowl field will run east to west, instead of north to south as in previous years, due to that work.

"God's gonna make this thing alright," Elliott said. "He's gonna make it alright and we're gonna have the Juice Bowl."

For Elliott, Taking Back Your Streets this Thanksgiving means getting back on the football field.

"We want you to come. We want you to feel safe," Elliott said. "We're gonna have security. We're gonna have music. We're gonna have food. We're gonna have a good time."

