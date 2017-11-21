Father charged after young kids found wandering outside around home

Police said a Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing charges after his young children were found wandering around outside on a cold afternoon.

The father, Darrin Collins, 24, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Mayfield Police Department, the incident happened Nov. 19 in the 300 block of North 7th Street.

A naked 3-year-old and a 2-year-old with no shoes got out the front door, went around the house and ended up on the block behind the house, according to police.

Social services was also contacted.

