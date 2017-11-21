Louisville appeal asks to reverse 'excessive' NCAA sanctions

By GARY B. GRAVES

Louisville says in an appeal that the NCAA's Committee on Infractions imposed "grossly excessive" penalties in ordering the vacation of its 2013 men's basketball championship and tournament revenue for a sex scandal.

The NCAA in June placed Louisville on four years' probation and ordered that it vacate up to 123 victories , including the 2013 title and 2012 Final Four appearance. Its decision followed an investigation into an escort's book allegations that former Cardinals staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers for sex parties with players and recruits from 2010-14 .

Louisville's Oct. 31 response to the Infractions Appeal Committee called the COI's penalties "unfair" for seeking to wipe away players' careers and vacating victories "because of the participation of a handful of student-athletes who did little wrong."

Louisville's appeal comes after the school's acknowledgement in September that it's been investigated in a federal corruption probe of the sport .

