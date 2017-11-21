UofL appeal calls NCAA sanctions 'simply unfair'

The university contends that the the vacation of the 2012 Final Four and the 2013 national championship and the financial penalties should be reversed.More >>
Four new restaurants and a beer garden will be the anchor attractions at the newly restored Colonial Gardens development when it opens in the spring of 2019.More >>
James L. Ginther, 26, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police early this morning.More >>
Several groups in Louisville were able to give out meals to those who may face challenges preparing a Thanksgiving Day spread.More >>
An arrest warrant says that on multiple occasions between February 13 and March 24, Kelsey Tilford and another person repeatedly came to the home of a woman suffering from dementia and convinced her to give them money.More >>
