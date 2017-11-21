UofL appeal calls NCAA sanctions 'simply unfair'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is ready to fight the NCAA.

UofL's response to the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee was released Tuesday. (Scroll down to read the appeal)

The university contends that the the vacation of the 2012 Final Four and the 2013 national championship and the financial penalties should be reversed.

UofL interim athletic director Vince Tyra told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that the hearing will be next month.

"The appeal will be heard on Dec. 12 and 13," Tyra said. "So I'll be in Atlanta with Dr. Postel and we'll down there presenting our appeal. I think we've got a terrific case. I don't think there's precedent that represents how we've been handled to date and our goal is to go down there and come back with this banner."

He has only been on the job a couple months, but is up to speed on the case.

"My role is to not let a shoe drop, to pick it up where he left off," Tyra said. "I've studied the situation, I've read our appeal, and (we plan) to make a great case to win that."

Fans are most concerned about the 2013 national championship and the banner that hangs at the KFC YUM! Center.

"I'm as confident as anybody can be with the NCAA, but I think we know, it's hard to predict how they're going to handle things," Tyra said. "I think we've got a very strong appeal. I think our group has done a great job preparing for that appeal and I'm going to be highly disappointed if we don't come back with that banner."

Read the appeal below:

