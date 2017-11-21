Henderson woman arrested on DUI charge

A Henderson woman is in jail after police say she crashed her SUV and then left the scene.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Old Madisonville Road. Police say a witness saw the driver get out of the car and walk away.

Officers say they found 33-year-old Courtney Barrus in the tree line near the accident scene.

Police say she told them she had two beers before the crash.

Police say she failed sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

