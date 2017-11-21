TSA offers tips to ease holiday travel

The bag of a passenger flying out of Louisville International Airport begins its journey into the TSA screening process. (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Holiday travel is ramping up and Louisville International Airport is no exception. The airport will be a popular spot over the next few weeks as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday's approach.

On Tuesday, AAA and Transportation Security Administration officials got together to talk Thanksgiving travel... specifically talking about traveling with food.

Some of your favorite Thanksgiving day items like turkey and pies can be carried onto the plane, but they could be tested.

"The food that you bring to a checkpoint is always going to be subject to secondary screening," said Mark Howell with the TSA. "They're not going to stick their finger in it, they're not going to taste it. But what they're going to do is get a swab and they're going to test it for explosives."

To minimize the possibility of getting a bag search, Howell says passengers can remove the food and put it in a separate bin.

The most popular food item TSA sees in Kentucky is bourbon, which will have to be checked.

The TSA also wants to remind WAVE Country that any liquids over 3.4 oz must be checked.

"If you bring them to the check point we're going to have to remove them and we're going to ask you to put then in your checked bag," said Howell. "So just make sure you do the sorting before you come to the airport, you're really going to save yourself the time."

If you're unsure of what you can bring in a carry on or in a checked bag, click here. If you would rather message the TSA via Twitter, click here or on Facebook, click here.

