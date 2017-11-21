Volunteers still needed to adopt Angel Tree children this holiday season

Applications are available for Angel Tree and food assistance. (Source: Salvation Army)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You can help brighten Christmas morning for a WAVE Country children in need by adopting a Salvation Army angel from the Angel Tree.

You can find a Salvation Army Angel Tree at all the Louisville Malls, as well as Green Tree Mall in Clarksville.

All you have to do is pick an angel and shop for them.

An ideal Angel bag includes an outfit (a shirt and pants) and 2 or more toys.

The clothes and toys need to be returned by December 10th at any Salvation Army office, Mall St. Matthews, Oxmoor Center, the Jefferson Mall, or the Green Tree Mall.

If you would rather not venture out to an area mall, you can pick an Angel from the comfort of your home or office, by clicking here.

There are nearly 10,000 children in Louisville and southern Indiana, who need help this holiday season.

In addition to helping the children, you can also provide Christmas dinner for the Angel Tree families by purchasing a Food Angel for $25 at the customer service counter at all Kroger stores.

If you cannot help by adopting an Angel or a Food Angel, Arby's locations around WAVE Country will be collecting new, unwrapped toys that will complete bags for Angels who do not get adopted.

