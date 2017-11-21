Volunteers still needed to adopt Angel Tree children this holiday season

The bus driver was taken to Jewish Hospital where police said she lost consciousness, according to police.More >>
The bus driver was taken to Jewish Hospital where police said she lost consciousness, according to police.More >>
Whether you're roasting, smoking, or frying a Butterball, or any other brand turkey, the experts are standing by to take your call.More >>
Whether you're roasting, smoking, or frying a Butterball, or any other brand turkey, the experts are standing by to take your call.More >>
The most popular food item TSA sees in Kentucky is bourbon and it will have to be checked as well.More >>
The most popular food item TSA sees in Kentucky is bourbon and it will have to be checked as well.More >>
You can help brighten Christmas morning for a WAVE Country children in need by adopting a Salvation Army angel from the Angel Tree.More >>
You can help brighten Christmas morning for a WAVE Country children in need by adopting a Salvation Army angel from the Angel Tree.More >>
UofL Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra riffs on a range of key topics facing the athletic department, the university and college athletics in an extended, sit-down interview with WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor.More >>
UofL Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra riffs on a range of key topics facing the athletic department, the university and college athletics in an extended, sit-down interview with WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor.More >>