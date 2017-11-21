WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 21, 2017: Give Thanks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thank you. Two simple words we don’t say often enough. Seems appropriate this week to act on using them more.

Thank you to our moms and dads for wisdom, guidance, and love.

Thank you to our wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters and grandsons and granddaughters for support, care, and love.

Thank you to friends, co-workers, and neighbors for always being there.

Thank you to our troops and veterans for fighting for us.

Thank you to our country for giving us freedom.

A thankful heart brings peace, something we can all use more of these days!

