Butterball opens hotline for cooking the perfect turkey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Are you wondering just how to cook that turkey for Thanksgiving this year? Worry no more, because Butterball has a hotline specifically for cooking a holiday turkey.

"This year, just for the season we're open, we'll take about 100,000 calls and then you can also text us," Co-Director of the Butterball Turkey Hotline Sue Smith said. "We're on social media, so we'll reach millions of consumers."

Whether your roasting, smoking or frying, the hotline will have all the answers you need.

"It's very rewarding to help people who are having turkey trauma," Butterball Turkey Talkline Supervisor Alice Coffey said.

If you need help, you can call the hotline at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456.

Over 50 experts will be standing by to help you cook that perfect meal.

