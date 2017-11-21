Leipzig wins 4-1 as Monaco crashes out of Champions League

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim reacts during the Champions League Group G soccer match between Monaco and Leipzig at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017.

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Leipzig's Timo Werner, center, dribbles Monaco's Kamil Glik, right, before scoring during their Champions League Group G soccer match between Monaco and Leipzig at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017.

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Leipzig supporters show off scarves during the Champions League Group G soccer match between Monaco and Leipzig at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017.

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Leipzig's Timo Werner reacts after scoring during their Champions League Group G soccer match between Monaco and Leipzig at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017.

MONACO (AP) - Leipzig sent Monaco crashing out of the Champions League with a 4-1 victory Tuesday, capitalizing on a comedy of errors in a first-half horror show from last season's semifinalists.

The German visitors had a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes, with Monaco's Jemerson at fault in both goals. The Brazilian defender beat his own 'keeper with an own-goal and set up Leipzig's second with a feeble pass from the back that Kevin Kampl pounced on to set up Timo Werner to score.

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao then turned bad to worse by conceding a penalty that Werner converted for a 3-0 lead after 31 minutes.

Falcao made amends with a headed goal in the closing minutes of the half.

But Leipzig's fourth goal moments later from Naby Keita, who easily wriggled past Monaco defender Kamil Glik, extinguished the short-lived glimmer of hope for the home fans.

With Monaco eliminated, Leipzig and Porto will battle for the last qualifying spot in Group G in the final round of group-stage matches.

Besiktas, which drew with Porto 1-1 in the group's other game Tuesday, has already advanced to the last 16 as top of the group.

Besiktas travels to Leipzig on Dec. 6, with Porto hosting Monaco.

