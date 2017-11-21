HPD prepared to pitch body cameras to city commission

After months of body camera testing, the Henderson Police Department is prepared to go in front of the city commission to make its pitch.

The meeting starts in about 30 minutes.

The committee plans to give a presentation on the vendors tested, pros and cons of each camera, as well as their recommendations.

Right now patrol cars already have cameras.

Mayor Steve Austin tells us the body cameras could work in coordination with those.

The city is prepared to act on their recommendation quickly, getting the order put in and set up possibly before the end of this calendar year.

