LookingForLewis: New restaurant wants to hire young fan, but can't find him

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Billy Rappaport owns Top Round Roast Beef in St. Matthews.

He's looking for a young boy named Lewis, who wrote what many would call an "adorable" letter to the new restaurant along Shelbyville Road, explaining his love for the establishment, and how he wished to work there.

Rappaport said the child can't be more than about eight years old.

The employees at Top Round wrote a letter back to Lewis explaining he could have a job. They have a uniform and name tag waiting for him.

Problem is, when the response letter was written, no one wrote down Lewis' return address. Now the owner is looking for Lewis.

Can you help?

