Urban League provides Thanksgiving baskets to those in need

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Louisville Urban League Guild and the University of Louisville Athletic Association joined together to help the less fortunate in WAVE Country.

The two organizations joined forces to provide Thanksgiving baskets filled with goodies to 10 families in the community.

Among the items in the basket were turkey's mashed potatoes, stuffing and other Thanksgiving type foods.

