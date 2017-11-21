Urban League provides Thanksgiving baskets to those in need - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Urban League provides Thanksgiving baskets to those in need

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Ten families received baskets filled with Thanksgiving type food. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ James Thomas) Ten families received baskets filled with Thanksgiving type food. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ James Thomas)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Louisville Urban League Guild and the University of Louisville Athletic Association joined together to help the less fortunate in WAVE Country. 

The two organizations joined forces to provide Thanksgiving baskets filled with goodies to 10 families in the community.

Among the items in the basket were turkey's mashed potatoes, stuffing and other Thanksgiving type foods. 

