Heritage Park HS gives back before the holidays

In its annual fall community outreach day, Heritage Park H.S. students traveled around the county to visit those in need of some holiday spirit.

One group went to Puzzle Pieces, a non-profit that helps intellectually disabled individuals with life and social skills. The kids led the groups through various competitions and craft projects.

Puzzle Pieces is happy to have these high school students make a difference.

"I'm just thankful and blessed that I'm in a community like Owensboro that is so eager to learn and to embrace," Puzzle Pieces Founder Amanda Owen said.

Other Heritage Park students visited Heritage Place Assisted Living and the Wendell Foster Center to continue to spread holiday cheer around Owensboro.

