Fischer hosts annual YMCA mayor’s community Thanksgiving breakfast

This was the 27th year for the breakfast. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Lee Holeman)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer held the 2017 YMCA Mayor's Community Thanksgiving breakfast at the Galt House.

The breakfast gives those in WAVE Country an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments the community has made.

WAVE 3 News' own Dawne Gee hosted the breakfast and the Louisville Crashers were the special musical guests.

